Battle of Galwan: Chitrangda Singh to star as female lead opposite Salman Khan

Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan recently announced that his next film will be Battle of Galwan, sharing the first look poster. Now the makers have announced the female lead of the film, and it will be actor Chitrangda Singh. On Thursday, the makers shared the same through their official X account, welcoming the actor onboard. (Also read: Salman Khan attends ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday bash in Mumbai, looks serious while entering. Watch) Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh will share screen space for the first time in Battle of Galwan.

Chitrangda in Battle of Galwan

Sharing a picture of Chitrangda, the banner of Salman Khan Productions wrote, “Simplicity and Elegance personified ✨🤍 Welcoming @IChitrangda to the Battle Of Galwan team 🙌🏻”

The actor reposted the announcement on her X account and wrote in the caption, “Thank you so much for making me part of this .. it’s is truly special! I look forward to working with the whole team ❤️🙏🏼”

This will be the first time that Chitrangda will share screen space with Salman in a film. She was recently seen in Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan. She also starred in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which released on Netflix.

About the film

Last week, Salman shared the first look motion poster on his X account and tagged the crew of the film in the caption. The patriotic drama will be centered around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The poster saw Salman with bloodstains on his face, donning an army uniform with a fierce expression in his eyes. The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

The film will be helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia, and produced by Salman Khan Films. Himesh Reshammiya will be the music composer of the film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Salman was last seen in the action drama film Sikandar, in which he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss. It underperformed at the box office.