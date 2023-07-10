Bawaal: Five things to look forward to in the Varun Dhawan- Janhvi Kapoor film

Varun Dhawan- Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal is well on it’s way to being the most intriguing trailer of the year so far. Ever since it dropped on July 9, social media has been flooded with theories about what could the film possibly revolve around. Bawaal stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

While the discussion rages on, we bring to you five things we are looking forward to in the film:

1. The first song from this Amazon Prime Video film had set the mood. Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is already a chartbuster, sung by Arijit Singh. But it’s absence in the trailer- is this intentional? We are intrigued!

2. Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up for the first time in this romantic drama, and their chemistry is a breath of fresh air. Janhvi ’s vivaciousness, coupled with Varun’s effortless charisma makes for a cute on screen couple. And Varun’s hilarious attempts at accents!

3. The twists! The mention of Hitler, World War then going to Poland post their marriage in the film, make the story seem anything but boring.

4. Director Nitesh Tiwari’s name is enough to give a guarantee of the film turning out to be a complete entertainer. The man behind blockbusters such as Dangal, Chhichhore and Chillar Party- do we need to say anything more? He knows his subject, and the makers are intentionally keeping all the cards close to their chest.

5. The constant tussle between Janhvi’s character’s rationality, and Varun’s character’s obsession with a good social image lead to some intense moments, which are sure to keep the audiences on the edge.

