Before Priyanka Chopra-Pitbull, her manager got Britney Spears and Sonu Nigam to collaborate. Listen to the song here

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview said that she wouldn't want to revisit her short-lived career as a popstar. Priyanka made her music debut in 2012, with In My City, a single featuring will.i.am. She followed it up with two more singles, but her music career was seen simply as a stepping stone for her to break into Hollywood.

It was the brainchild of her manager, Anjula Acharia, who had pulled off a similar experiment with none other than Britney Spears and Sonu Nigam. Released in 2011, the I Wanna Go (Desi Hits! Remix) version saw Britney performing her popular track, but with Sonu's Hindi vocals mixed in.





Britney Spears made headlines earlier this week, following the release of a documentary titled Framing Britney Spears, which addressed the media frenzy that has followed her since she was a child.

In a 2018 profile, Anjula told Mint Lounge that the early days with Priyanka were not easy. “You are dealing with a huge star who is used to having a lot of things done for her in a certain way," she said. “But at the same time, you are working in an environment where people didn’t know who she was. There was constant explanation."

She continued, “My job is to go into every meeting before PC and explain who she is, and explain the gravity of her, so when she walks in, they know who she is."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra rules out duet with Nick Jonas: ‘Not going to expose myself by trying to sing with him’

After her singing career, Priyanka landed a starring role on an American television show. She followed it up with a string of appearances in films, and now works more often in Hollywood than Bollywood. Her last two releases were We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both on Netflix.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON