Bhaag Milkha Bhaag returns to theatres: Farhan Akhtar's Milkha Singh biopic to release on this date

The theatrical re-release of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the iconic sports biopic based on the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, has been announced. Exhibitor PVR-INOX announced the re-release, stating that the biopic will be releasing in select PVR theatres across the country. The film, which stars Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor, will return to the big screen on 18 July, more than a decade after its original release in 2013. A still from Bhaag Milkha Bhaa starring Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh.

Farhan and Sonam excited for the re-release

Farhan Akhtar, who played the titular role, underwent a rigorous physical and emotional transformation to portray the legendary sprinter. “Portraying Milkha Singh was both an honour and a responsibility. I’m grateful that audiences will get the chance to experience the film once again on the big screen, where its emotion and spirit truly come alive," said Farhan in a statement.

Sonam also expressed her connection to the film, calling it a “deeply emotional experience.”

“It’s a powerful story of resilience and the human spirit. I’m especially proud of the love O Rangrez continues to receive. Watching the film again will be a tribute to Milkha Singh Ji’s legacy and a celebration of meaningful cinema," she said.

About Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Viacom18 Studios and ROMP Pictures, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has remained a benchmark in Indian cinema for its powerful storytelling, emotional depth, and inspirational themes. The film traces Milkha Singh’s journey from surviving the horrors of Partition to becoming one of India’s most celebrated athletes, famously known as the 'Flying Sikh'.

The film also stars Divya Dutta, and Prakash Raj, with a critically acclaimed script by Prasoon Joshi and a memorable soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.