Bhagyashree dances her way into Karva Chauth festivities with Bijuria groove. Watch

Actor Bhagyashree has embraced the festive spirit of Karva Chauth in the most joyful way by dancing to the peppy beats of Bijuria. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor was seen grooving to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar’s latest hit remix version of Sonu Nigam’s 1999 track Bijuria from the album Mausam. Celebrating Karva Chauth, Bhagyashree danced with friends to Bijuria, showcasing festive joy in colorful outfits.

Bhagyashree dances on Bijuria

Joining her in the fun were actor Sheeba and seven close friends, all dressed in vibrant ethnic wear. Bhagyashree looked stunning in a yellow-orange saree, while Sheeba opted for a mustard suit. Their coordinated moves and cheerful energy perfectly captured the festive vibe, and a sweet dog made a surprise cameo, adding extra charm to the moment. In India, Karva Chauth is being celebrated on October 10, this year.

About Bhagyashree's career

Bhagyashree rose to fame with her debut in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) opposite Salman Khan, a role that made her a household name. Shortly after, she married Himalaya Dassani in 1990. The couple has two children, Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani, both of whom have followed in their mother’s footsteps into the entertainment industry.

Abhimanyu made his acting debut with 2019 action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, directed by Vasan Bala. He later appeared in films like Nikamma and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Bhagyashree’s daughter, Avantika Dassani, began her acting career with the psychological thriller web series Mithya (2022), starring opposite Huma Qureshi. Bhagyashree made a comeback with projects like Thalaivii and Radhe Shyam.

SSKTK's box office numbers

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor star in the lead roles. The film was released theatrically on October 2 coinciding with the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays. So far, it has earned about Rs38.58crorewhile facing stiff competition from Kantara: Chapter 1.