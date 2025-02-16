Sheeba says she quit a film midway after Aditya Pancholi screamed at her on set, producer did nothing: 'I was scared'

Sheeba opens up about fight with Aditya Pancholi

Sheeba said, "I was tired, it was middle of the night. I came to sets after doing two shifts. I was sleeping in my car, wrapped up in a blanket. I stepped out of the car for the shot, at that time there were no vans. The director was about to explain the shot. Aur mud ke usne kuch bola ki (he turned and said something), 'Do like that' or something. Main itni neend mein. Maine bola (I was sleepy. I said), 'You do your own work na'. Woh itna trigger ho gaya, uss time woh bohut trigger ho jata tha. Bahut gaali galoch, chillam chilli hogayi us time, beech sadak pe aadhi raat ko (He got triggered, at that time he used to get triggered a lot. Abuses were hurled, there was screaming then, in the middle of the road late at night)."

Sheeba says she left the set and never went back

"I was scared, I cried and looked at the producer, who wasn't even looking at me. He didn't understand what to do when the hero and heroine were fighting in the middle of the set. I sat in my car, slammed the door and left the set. That was the first time I left the set like this. I said, 'I won't work now, I can't. he abused me and you did nothing. I won't come anymore on set'," she added. Sheeba also shared that she never went back to complete the film even though the film was released.

About Surakshaa

Surakshaa is a 1995 action comedy film directed and produced by Raju Mavani. The film also starred Sunil Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Divya Dutta, Monica Bedi, Kader Khan, and Tinu Anand among others.

Sheeba's career

Sheeba made her debut in Bollywood with Yeh Aag Kab Bujhegi (1991), directed by Sunil Dutt. It also stars Sunil and Rekha. She was also part of Nachnewale Gaanewale (1991), Suryavanshi (1992), Hum Hain Kamaal Ke (1993), Pyar Ka Rog (1994), Kaalia (1997), Miss 420 (1998), Kaala Samrajya (1999), Ghaath (2000), Ek Aur Jung (2001), Meri Partigya (2002), and Dum (2003). She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) in which she played Mona Sen.