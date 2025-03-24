‘Bhai of toxic masculinity’: Sona Mahapatra calls out Salman Khan for response on age gap with Rashmika Mandanna

Sona Mahapatra calls out Salman Khan

On Monday, Sona took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the actor for his remarks while defending the 31-year age gap with Rashmika. Salman had said that If Rashmika or her father has no issue with it, then why do others have a problem with it.

Reacting to this remark, Sona wrote, “Heroine aur heroine ke ‘BAAP’ ko koi problem nahin hai’ (if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue)..to jab inki shaadi ho jaegi (When he will get married) &..’permission’ like garbage response on being asked about the out of context 31 year gap with his leading lady”.

She added, “The ‘BHAI’ of toxic masculinity, patriarchy doesn’t realise that #India has changed?”

What did Salman say about the age-gap?

During the trailer launch of his latest film on Sunday, Salman tackled the issue of people criticising his decision to star alongside younger Rashmika, highlighting their 31-year age gap.

He said, “Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arrey jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega (Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother’s permission will be sorted)”. Rashmika was seen laughing at Salman’s remark at the trailer launch.

More about Sikandar

The film will see Salman bring his swag to the big screen through a larger-than-life avatar. The action-packed film focuses on Salman's character who is on a mission to eradicate a crime racket in Mumbai. Rashmika plays Salman's love interest in it.

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.