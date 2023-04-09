Bharti Singh makes Kareena Kapoor crack up: ‘I want my son to cry on mall floor, insult ho meri’

Actor Kareena Kapoor welcomed comedian Bharti Singh on her talk show What Women Want on the latest episode. The two bonded over their kids, delicious desi food and more. Bharti also spoke about how she wants her son Laksh aka Golaa, to throw tantrums at malls and embarrass her. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor on why she mostly invites friends and family to her chat show) Kareena Kapoor interviewed Bharti Singh for her show What Women Want.

When during a segment Kareena asked Bharti to rate the situation of kids being stubborn and throwing tantrums, Bharti rated it 3. “Acche lagte hai mujhe ziddi bacche. Main chahti hu mera baccha mall mein lete aise karke (stomping her feet), meri insult ho (I like stubborn kids. I want my kid to throw a tantrum at malls, I get embarrassed).” Kareena let out a big laugh and then gave the example of kids screaming on flights.

Bharti added that a lot of people tried to scare her when she got pregnant. “People try to scare you so much, it feels like you've made a mistake. ‘Hmmmm. Gai life ab, ab dekhna kahin nahi kuch kar paegi (This was it, you won’t be able to do anything now)'. I wondered if I made a mistake. People would tell me I would no longer be able to party, will have to sit at home. But nothing changed, everything is the same. Our kids are really good.”

Bharti also said that she wishes to become a mom again but only wants a daughter this time. “Do you have any doctor who has an injection that ensures I will get a daughter?” Kareena said, “Mere do bete hain, mujhe kuch pata nahi (I have two sons, I have no idea).”

Haarsh and Bharti became parents to Golaa in April 2022. Bharti announced her pregnancy in December 2021 on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and they have two sons: Taimur and Jeh. She will be seen next in The Crew, The Devotion of Suspect X, and The Buckingham Murders.

