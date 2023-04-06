Kareena Kapoor on why she mostly invites friends and family to her chat show: 'Logon mein bohut interest hai mere...'

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently answered a few fan questions on the YouTube channel behind her chat show What Women Want. Kareena Kapoor, who is currently seen hosting What Women Want season 4, was asked why she mostly invites her friends and family to her chat show, when she said the audience was responsible for it. Also read: In What Women Want promo, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor discuss their bad reputation; blame it on Karan Johar Kareena Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor on her chat show.

In the latest season, Kareena's cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was seen chatting with her. In older What Women Want episodes, Kareena's friends and family – including Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Rhea Kapoor – were seen.

In a new YouTube video shared by Mirchi Plus, Kareena answered a fan, who had asked the actor about What Women Want, "Kareena, aap aapke friends and family ko zyada bulate ho. Dusre celebs aana nahi chahte ya aap bulana nahi chahte (Kareena, you mostly invite your friends and family to your show. Is it because other celebs refuse to come or because you don't want to call them)?"

To this Kareena replied, "Aap logon mein bohut zyada interest hai mere friends and family ke liye (You all, the audience, are extremely interested in my family and friends). People want to see us talk, and see us sit together, ki kya conversations hoti hogi (wondering what our conversations are like). You want to listen to their views (of her family and friends)."

Kareena was also asked by a fan about her poor Hindi in real life, compared to the Hindi she speaks in films. The fan had called it 'weird'. In response, Kareena said in Hindi, “Why is it weird? Because in films, we get time to memorise our dialogues, and here the director hardly gives me any time, or maybe I don’t give her enough time."

Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. She is now working on The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The Rhea Kapoor-backed film was announced last year. Kareena also has Hansal Mehta's next, The Buckingham Murders, and Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film based on the novel Devotion of Suspect X co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

