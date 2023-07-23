Bhavana Pandey shares family pic from Spain amid dating rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday with Chunky Panday, Rysa Panday and Bhavana Pandey in Ibiza.

Actor Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Panday took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos of her family from Spain. Her pictures arrived a day after Ananya shared a bunch of photos from the same location and left the internet guessing if she was with Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating. Also read: Ananya Panday posts pics in swimwear from Spain, fan claims to spot Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday in Ibiza with family

Bhavana's photos featured Ananya with Chunky Panday and Rysa. A photo had the family dining together at an eatery. It was followed by glimpses of their vacation on a beach. Another photo showed Ananya and her sister Rysa enjoying a swim together.

In all of the photos, the actor was seen in the same swimwear which she had worn in her previous photos from Ibiza. Sharing them, Bhavana wrote, “Missing.”

Fans claim to see Aditya Roy Kapur in Ananya's pic

On Saturday, Ananya had posted several photos from Ibiza. One of her photos featured her sitting by a pool and holding coconut water. It was followed by another photo of her reflection on a glass wall. A man was also seen in the photo. Fans claimed the man was none other than Aditya Roy Kapur himself. Previously photos of Ananya and Aditya spending time together in Spain and Portugal had leaked online and went viral.

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur

Not only this but the two were spotted returning to Mumbai at the same time. On Thursday, Ananya and Aditya were spotted in grey casuals at the Mumbai airport. However, they chose to walk out solo upon their exit from the airport but were spotted by the paparazzi.

On Saturday night, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out for a drive during the rains. They were snapped together in the car by the photographers. While Ananya kept her hand near her face as she smiled and looked at Aditya Roy Kapur during a conversation, Aditya smiled while driving. Ananya seemingly tried to hide her face upon seeing the media.

Ananya was previosuly dating actor Ishaan Khatter. Recently, she had commented briefly about her ongoing dating rumours. Without giving any clarification about her relationship status, she told Hindustan Times, “It’s good to be curious, people should keep guessing who I’m dating.”

