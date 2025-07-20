Bhavana Pandey shocked as photographers mistake her for Maheep Kapoor: ‘Woh Chunky ke saath ghoom rahi hai?'

Just a day after Ahaan Panday's Bollywood debut, media and photographers caught Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana Pandey as they stepped out after watching their nephew's Saiyaara. But things took a hilariously unexpected turn when paparazzi started interacting with the couple. Photographers confuse Bhavana Pandey for Maheep Kapoor in new a video.

In a video that has emerged online, cameras click rapidly as one of the photographers calls out to Chunky, asking for a quick update on his nephew Ahaan Panday’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut. Chunky flashes a grin and confidently declares, “Best hai. Blockbuster hai!"

Bhavana reacts as paparazzi confuse her for Maheep

But just as things seemed to settle, a light-hearted confusion stole the spotlight. Turning their attention to Bhavana, a photographer mistakenly called out, “Maheep Ma’am!?” to ask for a picture. For a split second, Bhavana was taken aback. But instead of getting offended, she responded with quick wit and laughter, saying, “Maheep kahan hai? Maheep Ma’am Chunky ke saath ghoom rahi hai? (Where is Maheep? Maheep Ma'am would be roaming around with Chunky?)” The entire crew burst into laughter, even Chunky couldn’t help but chuckle at his wife’s comical retort. Watch the video.

Internet reacts

Social media was abuzz with videos of the incident, fans praising Bhavana for her sense of humor and grace, while others joked about how easily the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars get mixed up. One comment read, "She is funny, maheep mam chunky k sath hogi (Maheep mam would be with Chunky?)". Another one said, "I also got confused between these two women". Another one said, "I too get confused"

Bhavana pens a note for Ahaan

Just a day after Saiyaara release, Bhavana took to social media and wrote a long heartfelt note wishing Ahaan the best on his incredible new journey. She took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote, “My dearest @ahaanpandayy !!!! No amount of words are enough to describe the kind of magic you have created on screen !!! We are so so proud of you !!!! All your patience and perseverance has totally paid off. Wishing you the very best on your incredible journey !! "

She further wrote, "Love you and big big congratulations to proud parents @deannepanday @alokechikkipanday !!!! And what an incredible movie … absolutely loved it !!!! @aneetpadda_ you were brilliant !!!! @ahaanpandayy and @aneetpadda_ you guys are so fortunate to have worked with the best !!! @mohitsuri @yrf @shanoosharmarahihai !!!! Guys must watch on the Big Screen (sic)!!!!”

Ahaan’s entry in Bollywood

Saiyaara set a new benchmark by achieving the highest opening-day collection for a Hindi film featuring debutant leads, raking in ₹21 crore on its first day. The momentum continued with an impressive ₹24 crore on day two, bringing the two-day total to ₹45 crore. The film is generating strong buzz across the industry, earning praise from insiders and sparking widespread admiration and conversation on social media platforms.