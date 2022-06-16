Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Film crosses 175 crore; Kartik Aaryan says it's 'a certified blockbuster now'

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has earned ₹175 crore at the box office in its fourth week. The horror-comedy is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films released in 2022. Kartik, who had previously shared happy pictures of himself after the film entered the ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore club, reacted to the film earning ₹175 crore at the domestic box office. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan talks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with street kids while out on walk with his pet, fans praise his humility. Watch

On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office figures, revealing the film crossed the ₹175 crore mark as was expected, per trends. He tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 crosses ₹ 175 cr [Wed, Day 27]... Is now a certified BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 175.02 cr. #India biz."

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in ₹ 175 cr club.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener, and later also became his highest-grossing film. It is also his only film to collect ₹175 crore at the box office. His second highest-grossing film is Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was released in 2018 and grossed over ₹150 crore.

Kartik Aaryan had expressed excitement about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 entering ₹175 crore on Wednesday, as it was just inches away from achieving the feat. Sharing the box office figures on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Ab 175 vaali Smile surely aane vaali hai #JhoomRahaHoon (Special smile for 175 crore is coming soon now. I am dancing)."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra among others.

