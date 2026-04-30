Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 14: Akshay Kumar film holds steady in 2nd week, crosses 128 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 14: Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan’s reunion for a horror-comedy after more than a decade came with immense anticipation, and rightly so. Given their successful track record, fans had set the bar high, and the film appears to have met those expectations convincingly. Even in its second week, the film has managed to maintain steady momentum at the box office, indicating sustained audience interest despite new releases.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 14: Akshay Kumar's still from Priyadarshan's movie.

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According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed a sharp dip on its second Monday, collecting only ₹3.40 crore compared to ₹12.50 crore on its second Sunday. However, it showed slight growth on Tuesday, earning ₹4.35 crore. The makers had also introduced a ‘Buy One Get One’ offer, which may have contributed to the film’s steady performance through the weekdays, helping it hold reasonably well during its second week.

On its second Thursday (April 30), Bhooth Bangla collected ₹3.40 crore, taking its total domestic collection to ₹128.05 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11.0%, with 5.62% in the morning shows, 11.23% in the afternoon, and 12.08% in the evening. While weekday collections have dipped compared to its opening week, the film’s ability to stay consistent reflects decent word-of-mouth and audience engagement, especially among family viewers and fans of the genre.

About Bhooth Bangla

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{{^usCountry}} The horror-comedy revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay Kumar) and his sister (Mithila), who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to prepare the palace for his sister’s wedding. However, the village is plagued by a chilling legend—no wedding is ever completed, as a mysterious entity named Vadhusur abducts brides. What unfolds next forms the crux of the story, blending humour with supernatural elements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The horror-comedy revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay Kumar) and his sister (Mithila), who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to prepare the palace for his sister’s wedding. However, the village is plagued by a chilling legend—no wedding is ever completed, as a mysterious entity named Vadhusur abducts brides. What unfolds next forms the crux of the story, blending humour with supernatural elements. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film features Akshay Kumar in a dual role, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Asrani in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have particularly enjoyed seeing Akshay return to his signature comic style, which has been a major draw. Notably, the film has also made him the only Indian actor to deliver twenty ₹100 crore films, further cementing his box office legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film features Akshay Kumar in a dual role, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Asrani in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have particularly enjoyed seeing Akshay return to his signature comic style, which has been a major draw. Notably, the film has also made him the only Indian actor to deliver twenty ₹100 crore films, further cementing his box office legacy. {{/usCountry}}

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The film also marks a significant milestone for Wamiqa Gabbi, as it is her first ₹100 crore film. Expressing her gratitude, she penned a heartfelt note for fans, thanking the entire team and audience for their love and support. She described the achievement as just the beginning of her journey and promised to continue growing and entertaining audiences.

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