Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection: Akshay Kumar film hits ₹200 crore; beats Thamma, Stree lifetime hauls

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 13: The horror-comedy genre has another ₹200-crore film, as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion, Bhooth Bangla, has crossed the mark. The film, which was released two weeks ago, crossed the mark worldwide on its 13th day on the back of a strong showing in its second week. With the film’s daily earnings dipping now and new releases on the horizon, it remains to be seen if it can cross the ₹300-crore mark before it ends its run. Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the Priyadarshan film. (ANI)

Bhooth Bangla box office update Bhooth Bangla released on April 17 with paid previews the night before. The Akshay Kumar-starrer earned ₹58 crore net in India in its first weekend, reaching ₹100 crore on its second Saturday. After a promising second weekend, it faced the expected dip in earnings on Monday, but recovered again on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it added ₹3.50 crore net domestically, taking its India box office tally to ₹124.50 crore net ( ₹147.90 crore gross). The film should see some increase in collections over the third weekend, but new releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Raja Shivaji may hurt its chances.

Bhooth Bangla has performed well overseas as well. After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, it earned $1 million in international territories on days 2 and 3. After 13 days, the film’s overseas gross stands at $5.6 million. By now, the film is almost dead in the water overseas. Its daily earnings in the international market have fallen below $80K. Yet it will aim to cross $6 million before it runs out of steam. The film’s worldwide gross has now reached a neat ₹200 crore.

This makes Bhooth Bangla only the third Hindi film and the sixth Indian film overall to cross this milestone in 2026. The horror-comedy will look to overtake Prabhas’ The RajaSaab ( ₹208 crore) soon.

Bhooth Bangla beats Stree, Thamma lifetime haul With a worldwide gross of ₹200 crore, Bhooth Bangla is not just the 3rd-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, but also the 4th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history. In its second week, the film surpassed some recent big Bollywood releases like Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹176 crore). But its biggest success has been its performance against fellow horror-comedies. Having already beaten Bhediya and Munjya in its first week, Bhooth Bangla also surpassed the final collections of Maddock’s other two hits - Thamma ( ₹171 crore) and Stree ( ₹180 crore) in its second week.

Bhooth Bangla is now behind only Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore) in the list of highest-grossing horror comedies from Hindi cinema. Whether it can enter the top 3 or not depends on how well it holds in its third weekend.