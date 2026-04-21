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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5 (updated live): Akshay Kumar film crosses 69 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5 (updated live): Here's how Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's reunion is faring at the box office. 

Apr 21, 2026 08:17 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on Friday. The film, which collected over 58 crore net in India over the weekend, has held steady during the weekdays despite an expected dip.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection at 8 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the Priyadarshan film. (ANI)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla brought in 5.98 crore net in India as of 8 PM on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to 70.73 crore. The film had paid premieres a day before its release, during which it collected 3.75 crore. It brought in 12.25 crore on its opening day and saw a spike during the weekend. Bhooth Bangla collected 19 crore on Saturday and 23 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it showed a dip and brought in 6.75 crore.

This means that Bhooth Bangla is outpacing Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, which collected 35.86 crore in five days. The film has also outpaced Sharvari and Abhay Verma's Munjya's 27.40 crore collection in five days. It is slightly behind Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected 76.27 crore in five days, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, which collected 78.70 crore in the same time.

Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Akshay and Priyadarshan previously worked together on the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “With the story being something we have seen variations of in the past, it really comes down to how much you laugh and how scared you get. The first half of Bhooth Bangla is as nostalgic as it gets. All the familiar Priyadarshan shots are here. In fact, the locations are pretty much the same as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, including the Chomu Palace. Divakar Mani's cinematography captures the rustic locations beautifully. Add to that the top-notch VFX, which I am happy to report serves the film really well.”

It remains to be seen how the film fares in the coming days.

 
akshay kumar
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