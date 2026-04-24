Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan film crosses 89 crore after a steady week

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Priyadarshan’s horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has entered its second week. After a steady first week, the film continues to maintain momentum despite competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in Priyadarshan film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹4.97 crore net in India as it entered second week, taking its domestic total to ₹89.37 crore. The film had made ₹84.40 crore in its first week. It collected ₹3.75 crore from its premieres and ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. The film made ₹19 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday. With an expected dip on Monday, it brought in ₹6.75 crore. It stayed mostly steady since then, collecting ₹8 crore on Tuesday, ₹6.15 crore on Wednesday and ₹5.50 crore on Thursday. With the weekend coming up, it remains to be seen if the film sees a spike.

When Akshay Kumar injured himself on Bhooth Bangla set

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{{^usCountry}} The makers of Bhooth Bangla shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Akshay before the film’s release. In the short clip, the actor, known for performing his own stunts, is seen executing a mid-air jump kick. However, he loses balance while landing and falls, hurting himself in the process. The date of the incident, as well as the extent of Akshay’s injury, is not clear yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers of Bhooth Bangla shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Akshay before the film’s release. In the short clip, the actor, known for performing his own stunts, is seen executing a mid-air jump kick. However, he loses balance while landing and falls, hurting himself in the process. The date of the incident, as well as the extent of Akshay’s injury, is not clear yet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla marks Priyadarshan and Akshay’s reunion after 15 years. The two have previously collaborated on hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag, with their last outing being Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla marks Priyadarshan and Akshay’s reunion after 15 years. The two have previously collaborated on hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag, with their last outing being Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about what sets the film apart from Akshay and Priyadarshan’s last horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, writer Rohan Shankar told Hindustan Times, “Comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa are inevitable, but the story, tonality, scale, and overall world of Bhoot Bangla are very different. So the experience is much larger than just scares and laughs. Once the audience watches it, I hope they’ll understand the scale and the emotional core we’re aiming for.” The film was supposed to be released on April 10, but was postponed and released on April 17.

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