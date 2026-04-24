...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan film crosses 89 crore after a steady week

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Priyadarshan's horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar has completed one week of its release and enters its second week.

Apr 24, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
Advertisement

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Priyadarshan’s horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has entered its second week. After a steady first week, the film continues to maintain momentum despite competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in Priyadarshan film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected 4.97 crore net in India as it entered second week, taking its domestic total to 89.37 crore. The film had made 84.40 crore in its first week. It collected 3.75 crore from its premieres and 12.25 crore on its opening day. The film made 19 crore on Saturday and 23 crore on Sunday. With an expected dip on Monday, it brought in 6.75 crore. It stayed mostly steady since then, collecting 8 crore on Tuesday, 6.15 crore on Wednesday and 5.50 crore on Thursday. With the weekend coming up, it remains to be seen if the film sees a spike.

When Akshay Kumar injured himself on Bhooth Bangla set

Talking about what sets the film apart from Akshay and Priyadarshan’s last horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, writer Rohan Shankar told Hindustan Times, “Comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa are inevitable, but the story, tonality, scale, and overall world of Bhoot Bangla are very different. So the experience is much larger than just scares and laughs. Once the audience watches it, I hope they’ll understand the scale and the emotional core we’re aiming for.” The film was supposed to be released on April 10, but was postponed and released on April 17.

 
akshay kumar
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan film crosses 89 crore after a steady week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.