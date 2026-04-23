Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7 (updated live): Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan film crosses ₹81 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres last Friday. A week after its release, the horror comedy film has held its own despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, which was released on March 19. Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Priyadarshan, Tabu, Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi worked together for the film. (PTI)

Bhooth Bangla box office collection at 7 PM According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹2.97 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its first-week domestic total to ₹81.87 crore, as of 7 PM. The film collected ₹3.75 crore net from its premieres and ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. On Saturday and Sunday, it brought in ₹19 crore and ₹23 crore, respectively.

On Monday, it showed an expected dip, but brought in a decent ₹6.75 crore. Tuesday and Wednesday saw Bhooth Bangla make ₹8 crore and ₹6.15 crore, respectively. Within the week, the film beat the lifetime collection of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya ( ₹68.99 crore) and Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi ( ₹28.70 crore). It remains to be seen how much the film collects in its second weekend.

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Akshay and Priyadarshan’s second horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

The film also features Asrani and is released posthumously. “Sometimes a picture isn't just a fragment of memories... it captures an entire journey. This picture is from the shoot of our Bhooth Bangla... My second-to-last film with Asrani ji. We did a total of 12 films together, and in every single one, I learned something new from him.. it was like a masterclass every single time,” wrote Akshay, paying tribute to him ahead of the film’s release.

He added, “Comedy seemed so effortless when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and will always remain so. Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... For me, this isn't just a film, it's a memory... it's a tribute... it's a salute to that legend Asrani ji, you'll always be remembered,” Asrani, famous for his jail warden role in Sholay, died on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. He will also be seen in Haiwaan with Akshay, incidentally also directed by Priyadarshan.