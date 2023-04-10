Siblings Day 2023 | Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar: We are here to create legacy for Pednekar sisters

Actor Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha are often seen slaying and sometimes redefining sibling goals, and the Pednekar sisters are proud of the sisterhood they share. In a candid chat on Sibling Day, they mention that while the fights remain the same, the love has grown multiple bounds. Bhumi and Samiksha admit they have grown closer with time

“We have always been extremely close, like best friends. She is my soulmate in so many ways. We still fight, but fights have changed,” Bhumi says, while Samiksha proudly exclaims that she is her heart. Here are some excerpts from the candid chat:

What does siblings day mean to you both?

Samiksha: We are celebrating each other every day. But it’s so good to have this one specific day where you can actually scream out loud, and tell how much you love your sibling.

Bhumi: Just having a sibling is such a special thing. It is a bond that can’t be explained. We finally have this one day where we can appreciate each other more than all other days. Every day is a celebration with a sibling, but having one day where you can just go all out is something very special.

Growing up together, how do you look back at the memories, and how has your relationship evolved?

Bhumi: We have always been extremely close, like best friends. She is my soul mate in so many ways. We still fight, but fights have changed. When we were younger, we fought on the silliest thing. It could be a remote, a spot on the table that both of us want to sit, our clothes. We still fight about the same things, minus the remote (laughs). The intensity has become a lot less. We were a lot more dramatic when we were younger. The beauty about our fight is that we literally make up in a couple of minutes, because we can’t stay without each other. The best part about having a sibling is that you can be unfiltered and uncensored.

Samiksha: Having Bumi as an elder sister, she was a parent at the right time and best friend at the right time. She has played such an important part in me becoming the person I have become today.

Bhumi: That’s where Siblings Day is so important because we get to tell each other all these things. Having a younger sibling gives us a lot more perspective. When you are older you might get jaded, or have one way of looking at things, but younger siblings are always more disruptive. They show us the mirror, and show another perspective to a problem.

There are times when people have called you twins as well. What sort of emotion does it evoke?

Bhumi: Our mom feels special, because it is just good genes.

Samiksha: We may not have been born on the same day, but in every aspect, we are sort of twins. We like the same things. We obviously look extremely similar. Our vibe is very similar. We really are soul mates. That’s where the entire twin system comes in. When they call us twins, even though we are not, we understand.

Bhumi: At times, we have fooled around with people. We have this question so often. We have had strangers come up to us, and ask if we are twins, and sometimes when we are in the fun mood, we tell them yes we are twins.

Living in the public eye, there is always scrutiny and trolling. Do you feel protective about each other?

Samiksha: Absolutely. I’m more protective of her than she is of me. I think that is how younger siblings are. I have so much respect and love for her. If I see some random comment on her post on Instagram, I go on that person’s page and if I see there are zero followers, zero posts and everything. I just go report them.

Bhumi: As an elder sibling, the way I look out for her is a little different. She is literally like a child to me, even though our age gap isn’t a lot. It is like she is one of my body organs.

Samiksha: I am her heart

Bhumi: I wish I was more feisty as a person as well. She is extremely courageous. She has a lot of guts. She is the more fiery one in the combo, and I’m the calming one. We balance each other out.

Who was the troublemaker and continues to be till date?

Bhumi: Samiksha has always been such a naughty child. It is because of this nature of hers that she is making a career in law and digital world. A lot of it kind of comes from her basic character of somebody who can put herself out there. She has the confidence that I’m gonna do it and it really inspires me.

Samiksha: All of this confidence is because I know I have a support system behind me. It gives me the power and courage to go ahead and do all the crazy stuff that I do. I know that if I fall, I have my sister and my mother right there behind me to catch me with all my mistakes. I am not naughty, they make me. (laughs)

Tell us a bit more about the bond?

Bhumi: We are stronger than ever with every passing day. The bond just keeps getting stronger. Words can’t quantify the love and the relationship that we have at home. Today, we have grown up, and we see our careers together, as business partners. Our idea is that we want to leave behind a legacy for the Pednekar sisters. With time, we got the maturity to understand that we both were individually seeking something, but then we realised that we are seeking the same thing -- to leave behind a legacy. And the only way we can do it is if we are together

Samiksha: You must be very aware of Bhumi’s consciousness efforts. She is one of the most conscious people I know, whether it’s with the environment, or in general. Whatever we decide to do, all of these core values will form a part of it and be a very big driving force behind our projects, and our ventures. When we speak of legacy, we definitely want to be known as people who cared about the world we live in, cared about the people we interact with, and the impact we leave behind.

What about starring together?

Bhumi: (Laughs) Maybe one day, there will be a reality show, keeping up with the Pednekar sisters. Let’s see.