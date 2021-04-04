Bhumi Pednekar: As a person, most of my communication is about empowering my gender

Bhumi Pednekar is vocal about many issues including the environment, gender disparity and women. And the same spirit reflects in her work as well. Not just in life but through her performances too, Pednekar admits, she is conscious about her choices.

Having given impactful portrayals in her films including Dum Laga Ke Haisha (DLKH; 2015), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (TEPK; 2017), Sonchiriya (2019), and Saand Ki Aankh (2019), she says, “As a person, most of my communication is about empowering my gender and I am ruthless about it. So, as an actor, when I have the means to reach out to so many people, I will use it. I consciously choose women who are here to prove a point and have an opinion, as sometimes, strong women might not have an opinion. I play women who will inspire other women to get a better life. The kind of representation you have of women in films is what will inspire other women to feel more included.”

Recently, Pednekar completed six years of DLKH and revisited her journey through many posts on social media. She is aware of the impact the role had on so many men and women after the film released, including herself. “There are days when I feel under confident. Then, I remember Sandhya’s journey and it gives me a boost of confidence and positivity which changes my mood. If the audiences see Sandhya, the kind of journey she had, who was battling body shaming issues, and put a message about being body positivity out there. Or, If they think of Jaya in TEPK and her journey as the milieu she belonged to, the kind of step she took, leaving her husband which is a taboo, to fight for her basic right, is inspiring,” she says, adding she was glad to learn that many women followed in Jaya’s path and approached panchayats, who then decided on ‘no toilet, no bride’, which is the “kind of impact cinema” can have on people.

The actor has been shooting for Badhaai Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and reveals that the year is completely packed. “I feel I am in this for the right reasons and I am truly here as all I ever wanted to do was act. My happiest place in the world is in front of a camera. I think there’s a girl next door quality (in me) that people connect with as I try playing women that you can relate with- maybe that’s something that works for me. I find pride in celebrating the Indian woman in her enterity and maybe that works for me. I am doing some very interesting films. The last six years my trajectory have been a mixed bag of great characters, films that have done commercially well as well, so I have tried to maintain the same. I am all about experimenting and I have not let go of that. And this year will see a lot of that,” she concludes.