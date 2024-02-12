Bhumi Pednekar gets nostalgic as Badhaai Do turns 2: ‘Grateful for love, endless smiles’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar penned a gratitude note as her romantic drama film Badhaai Do turned two on Sunday. To mark the occasion, Bhumi shared a special behind-the-scenes video of the film. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ‘self-expression’ in Animal: What you learn from that is the challenge) Bhumi Pednekar shared a post on Instagram.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Grateful for two years of love, support, and endless smiles! #BadhaaiDo #LoveIsLove." As soon as she posted the video, the actor's fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "One of my favourite movies." Another user commented, "Fun."

In the film, Bhumi played the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar Rao) to escape the pressure of their families. The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character reveals that he is also a homosexual.

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do, is a sequel to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is receiving appreciation for her performance in Bhakshak. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production and explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. In Bhakshak, Bhumi is seen looking into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl's shelter home.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble, including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is streaming on Netflix from February 9.

