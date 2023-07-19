Bhumi Pednekar gets a room full of red roses for her birthday, shares inside pics from bash: 'I feel so blessed'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar turned 34 on July 18 and she celebrated the day with lots of flowers and multiple cakes thanks to her loved ones. On Tuesday night, the actor took to Instagram to share a series of inside pictures and videos from her lavish birthday celebration. She was joined by sister Samiksha Pednekar and others on a birthday trip to Goa. Also read: Bhumi Pednekar steps into her ‘Barbie era’

Bhumi Pednekar's birthday post

Bhumi Pednekar turned 34 on Tuesday.

The actor wrote on Instagram, "I feel so blessed and loved. Thank you, for all your love and wishes. Couldn’t have asked for a better day (red heart emoji)." In the accompanying post she shared pictures and videos of her birthday outfit, the decor at her birthday bash as well as group selfies.

Bhumi posed solo in front of a table covered with red rose bouquets and white candles. The room was also decorated with red roses. She wore a pale purple dress. The actor also shared a video of herself cutting her birthday cakes; she danced in a dark room lit up with candles in another video. Bhumi also shared a picture showing a garden decorated with flower petals that said ‘HBD Bhumi’.

Celebs wish Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi received birthday wishes from their co-stars and Bollywood friends on Tuesday. Arjun Kapoor wished Bhumi on Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy Birthday Bhumi! Tu toh jaanti hai tujhe apne birthday ka vibe enjoy karna hai, aur kuch nahi (You know you have to enjoy your birthday and nothing else)!!!”

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was Bhumi’s first co-star in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, also wished her. He wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday Bhumi!” Anushka Sharma wished Bhumi on Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy Birthday Bhumi! Wishing you love and light always!”

Bhumi Pednekar's projects

The actor has worked in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Badhaai Do (2022). Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film Afwaah, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in The Lady Killer, Meri Patni Ka Remake and Bhakshak.

