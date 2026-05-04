Bhumi Pednekar shares inside glimpses from Shanoo Sharma’s wedding; Ranveer Singh’s appearance grabs attention

On Sunday, Bhumi took to Instagram to offer a heartfelt peek into the celebrations. In the pictures, Shanoo looked radiant as she posed with her husband, proudly flaunting her sindoor and mangalsutra. The images captured warm, candid moments from the ceremony, with the couple seen enjoying their special day in the company of their loved ones. Bhumi also shared glimpses of her own mehendi, along with photos that showcase the lively, intimate vibe of the wedding festivities.

On April 25, Yash Raj Films ’ casting director Shanoo Sharma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. While the wedding itself was kept private, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared glimpses from the celebrations nearly a week later. The photos have since caught the attention of fans, especially after Ranveer Singh 's brief appearance added to the buzz.

Among the photos, one particular image stood out, it featured Ranveer Singh dressed in a black kurta, posing with the group. However, Bhumi later deleted this picture from her post. Despite its removal, eagle-eyed fans quickly took screenshots and shared them on Reddit. Many fans were delighted to spot Ranveer at the celebration, especially given his long association with Shanoo.

Along with the photos, Bhumi wrote an emotional note celebrating her friend’s big day. “What a week it’s been!!!!!!!!!!! Hearts full, soul’s happy, spirits are high and my Shanoo is married @shanoosharmarahihai love you,” she captioned the post. Fans flooded the comments section with warm reactions, with many expressing happiness at seeing Ranveer maintain old relationships. One of the fans commented, “Nice to see him maintain old relations”. Another wrote, “He looks so handsome”.

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh was one of the many actors discovered by Shanoo Sharma during her casting career. Addressing his departure from the talent agency in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shanoo said, "It didn't hurt that he left. He's going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There's a reason why he must be going, there's a reason why the production house is okay with him going. I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on."