Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh tells Shamita Shetty to keep her 'hi-fi' behaviour to herself

Shamita Shetty was mocked by Akshara Singh on Bigg Boss OTT, and was told to keep her 'hi-fi' behaviour to herself.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Shamita Shetty in an episode of Bigg Boss OTT.

Shamita Shetty, who is currently a participant on Bigg Boss OTT, was involved in a fight with Akshara Singh on the show. Shamita and Divya Agarwal have been given kitchen responsibilities, and Shamita's dietary restrictions were the source of her argument with Akshara.

Shamita Shetty, the sister of actor Shilpa Shetty, previously got into a fight -- also over food -- with Pratik Sehajpal. The latest scuffle began when Akshara didn't like Shamita telling the other housemates to stay away from the gluten-free products, as they were sent in specifically for her and Neha Bhasin.

Shamity explained her health condition to the others, when Akshara brought the topic up again, which didn't sit well with Shamita. Akshara mocked Shamita and accused her of having starry airs. She said, according to a leading daily, "Chaar line English ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samjhne lage... yahan par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai... (She thinks she's better than everyone else just because she can speak English. There's no place for English here. We are supposed to speak in Hindi)."

Previously, Shamita had spoken about co-contestant Nishant Bhat, and how he'd made her uncomfortable once. She said that she didn't want to get into details, but that Nishant had once 'crossed the line' with her, following which she had decided to maintain a distance from him.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty once ‘tried to dissuade’ Shamita Shetty from participating in Bigg Boss

After entering the show, Shamita made a reference to the difficult phase her family is going through. Her brother-in-law Raj Kundra is in judicial custody for his alleged connection to a pornography racket.

