Bina Kak recollects 1st meeting with ‘khandani’ Dharmendra in 1986; says ‘nation is praying for your good health’

Amidst 89-year-old veteran actor Dharmendra’s hospitalisation at Breach Candy in Mumbai, actor-politician Bina Kak took to Instagram to share her memories with the actor. Talking about how she first met him in Rajasthan in 1986 when she was a Deputy Minister, she described him as a loving and cultured man. Here’s what she said. (Follow live updates about Dharmendra's health here) Dharmendra is described as a loving and cultured man by Bina Kak.

Bina Kak on meeting Dharmendra

Bina posted a monochrome picture of Dharmendra and recalled meeting him when he was shooting in Rajasthan. She wrote, “Dharam P ha jee (bhappa jee ) that’s what I call him. First met him when I was deputy minister in 1986 in Rajasthan where he was shooting. He had come to meet the them CM late Harideo Joshi jee.”

She added that when they shook hands, hers was lost in his bigger one, “what a man he shook hand with me मेरा तो हाथ उनके बड़े हाथ में गुम ही गया (My hand was lost in his bigger one)!! Stayed in touch !! Loving, khandani, cultured, extremely affectionate family man. Who loved nature and good food.”

Bina ended her note by praying for his speedy recovery and writing, “Stay there PA jee. You are a fighter just be there. The Nation is praying for your Good health.”

Dharmendra hospitalised on Monday

Dharmendra was hospitalised at Breach Candy on Monday and his son, Sunny Deol, confirmed the news to the press in the evening. “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” he said.

On Tuesday, false news of his death began making the rounds. His daughter, Esha Deol, and wife, Hema Malini, slammed these rumours, stating that Dharmendra is ‘stable and recovering’ at the hospital. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others have visited him during this time.