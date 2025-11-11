Dharmendra hospitalised, Esha Deol asks fans to pray for his recovery

Bollywood actor Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema's most beloved and successful stars, is admitted in a Mumbai hospital. Esha Deol has refuted rumours of his death. Dharmendra is admitted in hospital.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Dharmendra hospitalised

The veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. Initial reports suggested that he was critical and on ventilator support.

All four of Dharmendra's children - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Aahana Deol - visited him in the hospital on Monday, along with several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Govinda.

Dharmendra's stellar Bollywood career

Dharmendra began his film journey in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, but gained prominence later in the decade with supporting roles in Phool Aur Patthar and Aaye Din Bahar Ke. In the 70s, he was ranked as one of the most handsome men in the world by many international publications. During this time, he transitioned into an action star, earning the nickname 'He-Man of India'. He worked in several hits like Sholay, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Ghulami, and Tahalka.

In the 1990s, the veteran actor returned to supporting roles, even appearing alongside his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, in the Yamla Pagla Deewana films and Apne. He was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024.

Apart from his successful film career, Dharmendra briefly dabbled in politics as well. From 2004 to 2009, he served as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, having won the seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

Dharmendra's family and children

Dharmendra was married twice, first to Prakash Kaur in 1954 and then to fellow Bollywood star Hema Malini in 1980. The actor had four children - sons Sunny and Bobby with his first wife and daughters Esha and Aahana with Hema.