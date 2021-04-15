Birthday girl Lara Dutta: As I get older, I have realised that it is important to celebrate life and yourself

Actor Lara Dutta has always been big on celebrating her birthday, but that feeling has subdued this year because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. She says that the current scenario reminds her that life is fragile, and needs to be celebrated every single day.

“In the given circumstances, we are quite limited in the plans that we can make. But that doesn’t stop me from getting excited about it,” says the actor, who turns 43 on April 16.

Since February, Dutta has been shooting for her upcoming web show, and is glad that she will be able to spend time with her family on her birthday. “I haven’t had a lot of time with my daughter or my family, and I am looking forward to that,” she shares.

In fact, it is the second birthday that Dutta is celebrating amid the virus crisis. And she says that it hasn’t been that bad. “I am not a huge big party kind of person. So, it doesn’t really make much of a difference to me. I’m still spending my birthday with exactly the same people I would be spending my birthday if we weren’t in a pandemic,” admits the mother of one.

However, she continues, “You do feel the sense of just everything being so much more quieter and subdued.”

For the actor, having kids around has turned out to be a blessing, with her daughter Saira taking the baton of planning celebrations from her.

“My sister also lives nearby, they have been our bubble right throughout this entire pandemic. And the kids get really excited about birthdays and festivals, regardless of whether anybody’s coming or not. They are the ones who make it special more than anything,” says the actor, who will soon be seen in film, Bell Bottom.

Interestingly, Dutta admits that she has always believed in celebrating birthdays, and going all out to make it special.

“Life is very fragile and short. You don’t know what tomorrow brings. I think it’s important to celebrate now. My friends, who know me well, know that for Lara, her birthday is not a day, week, but a birthday month,” she laughs, adding that her daughter “gets more excited” about it than her.

As she gets “older”, Dutta is definitely getting wiser, and has realised that it is important to celebrate the moments of today.

“I know a lot of people who say that I don’t like celebrating birthdays, and that it is just another day. It upsets me greatly,” she says, adding, “Over the years, I have learnt to deal with what I need to put in front of me today, and then worry about whatever tomorrow brings, tomorrow. To stop fretting about the small stuff and to stop taking yourself too seriously. And just going with the flow and cutting yourself some slack.”

Getting in a confession mode, the actor, who is married to former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, admits that throughout her life she has been “a bit of an overachiever, a little bit of a perfectionist and hardest on of myself”.

She concludes, “As I’m getting older, I realised that I need to start being a bit more easy and kind on myself than anybody else, and embracing all the rough edges. Trust me, as you get older, the rough edges start becoming clearer.”