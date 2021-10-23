Birthday girl Malaika Arora: I’ve chosen my own happiness over anybody’s opinion about me

Actor Malaika Arora knows for that a public figure, being judged or trolled is inevitable. But she has gradually learnt the art of omitting all the noise for her sanity.

“I’ve been in the public eye for a significant part of my life, which comes with its fair share of criticism. Be it on the work front or the personal one, you’re scrutinised for some decisions,” she says, adding, “But with time, I’ve realised the importance of being unapologetic about your life and your decisions,” says Arora.

Opening up about her birthday plans on her 48th today, she shares, “I am in no mood to celebrate my birthday this year as such, so I’m going to have a quiet one at home with my family and a few friends. There will be home cooked food by my mom and that for me is the best kind of birthday.”

Meanwhile, Arora goes on to share that people will always have something to say, but she believes in standing firm on her ground and speaking up or not getting affected by it at all.

“I don’t pay any attention to negative comments or trolls. It certainly is challenging, but over the years, I’ve realised that not letting these unnecessary trolls get to you is the best way to be. Hence I’ve chosen my own well-being and happiness over anybody’s opinion about me. I have always been open-minded and non-judgmental,” shares the mother of one.

However, Arora — who walked into showbiz as a model, and went on to try acting — admits that there was a time when other people’s opinion bothered her, but not anymore. Revealing the mantra she follows, the actor shares, “With tim, I’ve become more vocal in terms of attending trolls, but fundamentally, I’m unaffected. I’ve built this shield to protect me and my family which keeps me going. I’m more certain about keeping my sanity than to waste it on something unsubstantial.”

Recently, there has been a huge shift in her personal life with her son, Arhaan, leaving India for higher studies.

“The change has definitely been a difficult one and it’s strange not to have him around all the time but I’m super proud of him for taking this step forward to embark on a new and exciting journey. He will always have my undying love and support. I don’t think I can ever get used to it, but I’m rooting for his success and happiness,” expresses Arora, who most recently judged reality show, Supermodel of the Year 2.

She is glad that entertainment world has also started reflecting themes which represents something every youngster needs to embody to live their best life. “Your uniqueness and individually is celebrated when you accept who you are and become comfortable in your own skin. I’m glad that my show also addresses a vital aspect of becoming self-confident bold, and unapologetically yourself, regardless of your gender, age, or occupation,” she concludes.