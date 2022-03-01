Bobby Deol reacts to his memes, says 'Sorry Aishwarya, Bobby got swabby'

Bobby Deol has shared a new video in which he can be seen reacting to some of his own memes doing the rounds online. One of the memes took a picture from his film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. Bobby had a hilarious reaction to the meme. (Also read: Sanya Malhotra says Gupt song played in her head when she first met Bobby Deol)

One of the memes that Bobby reacted to, went viral during the initial days of the pandemic outbreak suggesting that Bobby predicted a swab test for Covid-19 back in the 90s. Reacting to the picture, Bobby laughed as he said, “Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little ‘Swabby.’ Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby.” Bobby shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “I genuinely had a great laugh, thank you for the love guys. Keep such hilarious stuff coming!”

The video also featured Bobby's picture in which he seems to be using an airpod. Bobby responded saying, “See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these.” Another meme suggested that Bobby inspired The Weeknd and the actor said it is his hobby to inspire people. He then mentioned his father, actor Dharmendra, and said, “Papa hamesha kehte the ki saccha mard wahi hai jo sabko prerna de (My father used to say that a real man should always inspire others).”

Bobby features in Love Hostel that stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Earlier this week, Salman Khan praised Bobby for his performance in Love Hostel and wrote on social media, "Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel ... best wishes always and hope you keep doing better and better." Bobby posted a few hug emojis and commented, "love you" on Salman's post.

Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby). Bobby will be next seen in Apne 2.

