Bobby Deol defends Sunny Deol lashing out at paparazzi during Dharmendra's illness: ‘They don’t see the pain'

Bobby Deol and his family went through an emotionally tough time when his father and legendary actor Dharmendra passed away in November last year. Recently, Bobby spoke about losing his father and admitted that though it has been difficult for him and the family, he has found a way to keep Dharmendra's memory close to him.

'Losing a parent is always tough'

Bobby Deol remembered his late father Dharmendra.

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Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Life is like that—things keep happening, and you are never really prepared for them. So, it has been tough, but I still feel very positive. I can feel his energy, his warmth. Losing a parent is always tough for anyone. Anyone who has lost a parent has to deal with it, and there is no fixed way of dealing with it. You just have to find your own way. But I feel my father is everywhere with me, around me, within me. Even right now, he is here, watching me, and he is very proud. I think it is his energy that is making me want to work hard."

Bobby on Sunny getting angry at paparazzi

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{{^usCountry}} Before Dharmendra's death, the actor suffered from age-related ailments, for which he was admitted to the hospital. However, the Deol family being constantly followed by paparazzi during this phase did not go down well with Sunny Deol, whose video of lashing out at photographers had also gone viral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Dharmendra's death, the actor suffered from age-related ailments, for which he was admitted to the hospital. However, the Deol family being constantly followed by paparazzi during this phase did not go down well with Sunny Deol, whose video of lashing out at photographers had also gone viral. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the interaction, Bobby Deol opened up about Sunny getting angry at the paparazzi. The Bandar actor shared that the problem does not concern only their family; instead, it is a matter that must be taken into cognizance by everyone, as it is affecting people's lives everywhere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interaction, Bobby Deol opened up about Sunny getting angry at the paparazzi. The Bandar actor shared that the problem does not concern only their family; instead, it is a matter that must be taken into cognizance by everyone, as it is affecting people's lives everywhere. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said, "Not everyone is to be blamed for it. I don’t want to think about that moment every time when I think about that moment… I don’t know what I will do. I don’t want to indulge talking about this because it is not just happening to my family, it is happening to so many people out there. Just because my family is a famous family, people notice these things. But in any normal town, anywhere, when something goes wrong, people just want a video and put it on Instagram. They don’t see the pain that the person or the family is going through. I think people need to realise that. Once they do, they may stop getting carried away with reels and things like that." Bobby Deol's new work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "Not everyone is to be blamed for it. I don’t want to think about that moment every time when I think about that moment… I don’t know what I will do. I don’t want to indulge talking about this because it is not just happening to my family, it is happening to so many people out there. Just because my family is a famous family, people notice these things. But in any normal town, anywhere, when something goes wrong, people just want a video and put it on Instagram. They don’t see the pain that the person or the family is going through. I think people need to realise that. Once they do, they may stop getting carried away with reels and things like that." Bobby Deol's new work {{/usCountry}}

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Bobby was most recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. He is currently busy promoting his next big project, Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The Yash Raj Films production is part of their Spy Universe and will release on July 3.

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