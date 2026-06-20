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Bobby Deol defends Sunny Deol lashing out at paparazzi during Dharmendra's illness: ‘They don’t see the pain'

Bobby Deol reflects on the loss of his father, Dharmendra, stating it has been tough, but he feels his father's presence guiding him. 

Jun 20, 2026 08:11 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Bobby Deol and his family went through an emotionally tough time when his father and legendary actor Dharmendra passed away in November last year. Recently, Bobby spoke about losing his father and admitted that though it has been difficult for him and the family, he has found a way to keep Dharmendra's memory close to him.

'Losing a parent is always tough'

Bobby Deol remembered his late father Dharmendra.

Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Life is like that—things keep happening, and you are never really prepared for them. So, it has been tough, but I still feel very positive. I can feel his energy, his warmth. Losing a parent is always tough for anyone. Anyone who has lost a parent has to deal with it, and there is no fixed way of dealing with it. You just have to find your own way. But I feel my father is everywhere with me, around me, within me. Even right now, he is here, watching me, and he is very proud. I think it is his energy that is making me want to work hard."

Bobby on Sunny getting angry at paparazzi

Bobby was most recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. He is currently busy promoting his next big project, Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The Yash Raj Films production is part of their Spy Universe and will release on July 3.

 
dharmendra bobby deol sunny deol
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bobby Deol defends Sunny Deol lashing out at paparazzi during Dharmendra's illness: ‘They don’t see the pain'
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