Bobby Deol reveals why dad Dharmendra didn't allow him to attend star kids' birthday parties

Bobby Deol on dad Dharmendra's protective nature

Bobby recalled how his father, Dharmendra, refrained from letting him attend star kids’ parties and said, “Whenever there was a star kid’s birthday, Papa would never let me go. I tell him now that he shouldn’t have done that. Tab mereko bhut tha par jab nahi allowed to adat bann jaati hai (Back then, I really wanted to go, but when it wasn’t allowed, it just became a habit), and I didn’t think too much of it. Papa never wanted us to mingle with the film industry because film industry bahut banawati hai. Toh wo chahte the ki humey banawatipan se door rakhe (The film industry is very superficial, so he wanted us to stay away from anything superficial).”

He also talked about not having parties at home and said, “We never had an environment like the film industry. We had a simple household. We’d never have parties at home or talk about films. We lived like normal people. We were never influenced by the film industry. I just witnessed that my father received a lot of love. Whether I’d go on a set or see people crowding outside our home, I’d always be surprised by that phenomenon.”

Bobby Deol's upcoming movies

Bobby was last seen in the film Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. He will next star in the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which also features Pawan Kalyan, Nora Fatehi, and Nargis Fakhri in key roles. He also has the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha in the pipeline, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Apart from this, Bobby is also set to feature in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.