Dharmendra, 89, wins hearts with his dance moves to dhol beats at son Sunny Deol's Jaat premiere. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra proved that age is just a number as he attended the premiere of his son Sunny Deol's upcoming film Jaat in Mumbai. Despite recent eye surgery, the veteran actor's spirits were high. Not only did he show his support for his son, but he also stole the show with his bhangra moves on the dhol at the red carpet. Also read: Dharmendra undergoes eye graft, interacts with paparazzi with bandaged eye; calls himself strong: ‘Abhi bahut damm hai’ Earlier this month, Dharmendra underwent a cataract surgery.

Dharmendra's dhol-tastic appearance at Jaat premiere

On April 9, Dharmendra made an appearance at the Jaat screening, where he posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. The 89-year-old actor's energy was on full display as he grooved to the dhol beats.

The highlight of the evening came when Dharmendra spontaneously broke into dance, swaying to the rhythm of the dhol beats. As the drums pulsed and cameras flashed, the 89-year-old couldn't help but join in the festivities. With a smile and some dance moves, he treated the crowd to some dance moves, following which the photographers gathered there started cheering for him. A video of Dharmendra's impromptu dance has surfaced on social media, and it's garnering immense love.

For the outing, Dharmendra kept his attire simple. He was seen wearing a shirt and pants, along with a cap. In another video, Sunny was seen entering the venue along with his co-stars. He also shook a leg to the dhol beats.

Sunny's next big screen outing

Sunny will next be seen in the film, Jaat. The film is produced by Hyderabad-based Mythri Movie Makers, best known for the superhit Pushpa franchise starring Allu Arjun. Set to release on April 10, Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. According to the makers, Jaat is a high-octane drama with larger-than-life action sequences. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also round up the cast of the film.

Dharmendra undergoes eye surgery

Earlier this month, Dharmendra underwent a cataract surgery. Several videos of Dharmendra, spotted wearing an eye patch on April 1, surfaced on social media. In the videos, he is seen saying, “Abhi bhi bohut damm hai, bohut jaan rakhta hoon…Mere aankh mein graft hua hai. Toh aata hun, hann (I'm still very strong…I underwent an eye graft. I'll leave now, ok)?”

Following the emergence of the video, a source close to the family told Hindustan Times that Dharmendra recently underwent cataract surgery. "He's 89, so it's there will be age-related issues. The paparazzi happened to be present when he stepped out today, and he spoke to them," the source said. The actor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He is set to appear next in Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.