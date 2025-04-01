Menu Explore
Dharmendra underwent cataract surgery, confirms source

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 01, 2025 05:26 PM IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently underwent a cataract surgery and his latest appearance has left fans concerned.

Several videos of veteran star Dharmendra, spotted wearing an eye patch on April 1, quickly went viral online. The clips of the actor left his fans worried. In one of the videos, the 89-year-old was seen addressing the paparazzi, saying, "Abhi bhi bahut dum hai, bahut jaan rakhta hoon…Mere aankh mein graft hua hai. Toh aata hun, haan," as he made his way to his car.

Dharmendra
Dharmendra

Many fans expressed concern online. One user commented on a video on Instagram, “Love you dharam ji ye kya ho gya”, while another wrote, “The real legend.. Speedy recovery Dharam ji.”

A source close to the family told HT City that Dharmendra recently underwent cataract surgery. "He's 89, so it's there will be age-related issues. The paparazzi happened to be present when he stepped out today, and he spoke to them," the source tells us.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He is set to appear next in Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.

