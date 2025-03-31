Menu Explore
Salman Khan says he ‘follows Dharmendra more than his own sons do’, wants to remake these 3 films of his

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Mar 31, 2025 04:45 PM IST

Salman Khan revealed his desire to remake Dharmendra's films and expressed his admiration for the veteran actor.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Sikandar has finally been released in theatres but has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. During one of the promotional interviews with Hamad Al Reyami, Salman spoke about his bond with Dharmendra and his sons and revealed that he would like to remake three of Dharmendra’s films.(Also Read: Salman Khan addresses claims of coming late on set, lacking seriousness: ‘It scares people away from working with me’)

Salman Khan talks about his love for Dharmendra.
Salman Khan talks about his love for Dharmendra.

Salman Khan on her bond with Dharmendra

Speaking about Dharmendra, Salman said, "He is one of the most amazing men we have in the industry. In fact, throughout my career, after my father, I have only followed Dharam ji. In fact, I follow him more than his own sons follow him."

Salman Khan wants to remake these films of Dharmendra

When asked which of Dharmendra’s films he would like to remake, the actor said, "Unki 3-4 pictures ka main remake karoonga. Ek toh unhone Chacha Bhatija ki thi, uska karoonga. Ek Seeta Aur Geeta ka karoonga. Phir, Sholay toh definitely karoonga. Unki picture aayi thi Ram Balram. Bohot saari picturein unki… unki maine harr picture dekhi hai." (I will remake 3-4 of his films. One was Chacha Bhatija, I will remake that. I will also remake Seeta Aur Geeta. Then, Sholay is definitely on the list. He also did a film called Ram Balram. He has done so many films... I have watched all of them.)

Salman shares a close bond with Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Recently, ahead of Sikandar's release, Sunny took to Instagram and, sharing the poster of Salman's film, wished him luck, writing, "My dear @beingsalmankhan, all the very best for #Sikandar release."

Salman’s Sikandar has received mixed reviews from the audience and has managed to collect only 26 crore so far, failing to surpass Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Salman Khan's upcoming movie

Salman will be seen next in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2. During a media interaction, he also announced another action-packed film with Sanjay Dutt, saying, "I'm doing another big action film after Sikandar. The action in that is on another level—it's rustic action. I'm doing it with my elder brother in the industry, Sanjay Dutt."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan says he ‘follows Dharmendra more than his own sons do’, wants to remake these 3 films of his
