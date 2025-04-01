Reddit drops vintage photoshoots of Bollywood's iconic outsiders; fans go wild over Madhuri, Dharmendra's stunning looks

Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, and others made it big in the industry without any godfathers and are now superstars. Reddit has unearthed a throwback gem— the first-ever professional photoshoot of some of these ‘iconic outsiders’— and fans can’t stop gushing over Madhuri and Dharmendra’s stunning looks. (Also Read: Salman Khan says he ‘follows Dharmendra more than his own sons do’, wants to remake these 3 films of his) Fans gush over the old photoshoot of Bollywood outsiders.

Bollywood outsiders throwback pictures

A Reddit user shared a few photos from some early professional photoshoots of Bollywood outsiders who later became stars. The post featured Aishwarya Rai posing in a stunning bodycon dress, Shah Rukh Khan in casuals with a cigarette in his hand, and a photo of Sridevi captioned “The latest 16-year-old.” Other pictures included Akshay Kumar posing on a wall in a yellow vest and blue trousers, Katrina Kaif’s mesmerising photoshoot, Priyanka Chopra looking ‘unrecognisable’ in a white coat, and Deepika Padukone posing in a crop top.

The collection also included Jackie Shroff modelling for a perfume brand, an unseen picture of Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan in casuals, Hema Malini looking stunning in a white and gold lehenga, a young Dharmendra, Madhubala sitting in a traditional outfit, a youthful Dilip Kumar, a black-and-white picture of Madhuri, and rare pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Rajesh Khanna.

Fans swoon over Madhuri Dixit and Dharmendra's looks

While fans were mesmerised by the photos, they couldn’t stop gushing over Madhuri’s “distractingly beautiful” look and Dharmendra’s “Hollywood-level cuteness.” One of the comments read, “Damn, how is that Madhubala? And Madhuri’s face card is insane, as always.” Another wrote, "Dharmendra, wow, such a handsome-looking man. And Aish and Madhuri." Another fan commented, "Dharmendra ji has got Hollywood-level cuteness. Absolutely smouldering cutie." Another comment read, "Madhuri looks like an angel." Another wrote, "Dharmendra looks the finest in this post, IMO."

A fan also wrote, "Dharmendra, OMG, what a beauty in his prime." Another comment read, "Madhuri looks gorgeous even with '80s styling and average photography." Another agreed and wrote, "True that! She looks divine." Fans also showered praise on Aishwarya Rai, calling her "majestic, a doll, a Greek goddess." Some found Priyanka "unrecognisable."

The majority of these actors, including Shah Rukh, Priyanka, Aishwarya, Deepika, Madhuri, Jackie, Dharmendra, Akshay, Amitabh, Preity, and Katrina, continue to entertain audiences with their films. However, Hema Malini is now focused on politics but remains open to good opportunities in cinema.