Moscow, A Bollywood-style musical comedy with song and dance shot entirely in India is all set to release in Russia on April 1, celebrated in the country not as the April Fools but as a day of laughter. Bollywood-style musical comedy, joint venture between India, Russia to hit theatres on April 1

The Russian-Indian joint production 'Persimmon of My Love' marks a major milestone as the first full-length film since the Soviet era, reviving a historic cinematic partnership between the two nations, its promoters claim.

Directed by popular filmmaker Marius Weisberg, this Bollywood-style parody stars TNT Comedy Club icons Demis Karibidis and Mikhail Galustyan. The film also features Adila Ragimova making her debut as the female lead.

Famous Russian stars Karibidis and Galustyan take centre stage as brothers Ramash and Shamar. In a classic Bollywood twist, one plays a dedicated cop while the other is a goon.

In classic Bollywood fashion, the story follows Ramash, an honest cop, and Shamar, a charming criminal. Their rivalry eventually unearths a long-lost secret: they are brothers separated as children.

This mix of high-stakes adventure and family drama creates a universal tale of justice and romance that transcends language and culture, according to the makers.

The film title, meaning "Mere Prem ke Raja" in Hindi, was shot last March across various Indian cities, including the palaces of Rajasthan's Udaipur and several scenic spots in Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Filmed in just two months, this Russian language comedy features original Hindi songs, including a tribute to the Soviet-era classic "Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja" from the legendary Mithun Chakraborty film, Disco Dancer.

Composer Zurab Matua crafted the soundtrack, featuring original songs performed in Hindi. Produced by TNT and MyWayStudio with Russian Cinema Fund support, the film tapped ASB FILM VILLAGE for Indian production and technical logistics.

Tina Kandelaki, Director of TNT, noted the project predates recent trends, highlighting it as an organic blend of Bollywood emotion and Russian drama that strengthens a decades-long cultural bond.

This marks Russia's first wide-release feature filmed entirely in India, utilising the full scale of Bollywood's production power. The massive production involved over 350 crew members daily, with some scenes featuring up to 1,000 people to capture that authentic, large-scale Bollywood spectacle.

Indian professionals were essential to the film's authenticity. Renowned choreographer Jay Kumar directed the dance sequences, while Bollywood actors and dancers ensured traditional Indian flair.

The lead actors even trained with stunt coordinators to perform their own action scenes, grounding the high-energy spectacle in real-world grit.

The speed and professionalism of the Bollywood teams were astonishing, said director Weisberg.

He noted that this international collaboration made a project of this scale possible, allowing him to embrace the Bollywood aesthetic fully.

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