Boman Irani: Getting vaccinated and following protocol is the way ahead

Earlier this month, Boman Irani’s mother, Jer, 94, passed away. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor gave her a beautiful send off, and shared some glimpses of his mother’s life. Irani admits it will take some time to get better but “in my own way I am happy for her as she lived a good life.”

“My mum’s passing on was not as sad or tragic, as other (death) cases have been. In my post, I wanted to inform others about her, and also wanted to spread a message which was not gloomy. We wanted to celebrate her life at the end of the day. The message was of a happy realisation of life. There is enough gloom around us and people are really suffering,” says the 62-year-old.

Irani calls his mother an unbelievable spirit who handled many responsibilities as a young widow. He explains, “She fed four little kids, including me, who was unborn when my dad passed away. I don’t know how she sailed the tough times. She wore the hat of a father, mother, provider and later, was an inspiration, urging us follow our dreams. She had a great spirit to make people feel wanted, loved, was concerned not just about her kids but others too, was great at giving advice and was a people’s person. I feel more for my wife, Zenobia, as she has lost a really good friend. Both of them would talk all day and enjoyed each other’s company.”

Though the second wave hit everyone badly, overwhelming the health infrastructure in the country, talks about the third wave have been weighing on everyone’s minds. The actor feels we should be prepared but not worry too much. “I feel terrible to hear young people dying and the way things were a couple of months ago. Now, the numbers have reduced, thankfully. We have vaccines and we should all get them asap. People don’t seem to be taking that seriously. Getting vaccinated and following protocol is the way ahead. We must be prepared as worrying doesn’t help, action does!” he suggests.