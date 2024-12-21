Boney Kapoor gets emotional remembering late wife Sridkevi: 'I feel she is still around me'

Boney remembers Sridevi, talks about his health

Talking about losing weight, Boney said, "The seeds were sown by my wife. She was always after me to lose weight. She was a health-conscious person herself. I used to go for a walk with her. I used to go to the gym with her. She (Sridevi) was very clear on when she wants to eat, what she wants to eat. I tried my best to do that but I couldn’t."

Boney gets emotional about late wife

Speaking about Sridevi, Boney said, “I feel Sri is still around me, my wife is still around me and motivating me to lose weight. ‘Lose weight’, she said." Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

About Sridevi

The actor was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963. She's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among others. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award posthumously.

About Sridevi's family

Sridevi is survived by Boney and their two daughters--Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Jahnvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. She was last seen in Devara: Part 1. The actor has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar in the pipeline.

Khushi's debut film was Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It is a coming-of-age musical film which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.