Boney Kapoor moves Madras High Court over alleged illegal claims on Sridevi’s Chennai property

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has approached the Madras High Court, alleging that three individuals are unlawfully claiming ownership of a Chennai farmhouse that once belonged to his late wife, legendary actor Sridevi. Boney Kapoor contests their legal rights, citing the invalidity of a supposed second marriage and questioning a legal heirship certificate issued to them.

Boney filed plea against three people

According to a report by The Hindu, Boney filed a legal plea detailing what he describes as an attempted “fraud” by the trio. The disputed property, located on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, was reportedly purchased by Sridevi on 19 April 1988, from one M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar. Mudaliar’s family had mutually divided the property back in 1960, and based on this family arrangement, the actor legally acquired the plot.

However, Boney claims that three individuals, a woman and her two sons, have recently begun asserting legal rights over the land. The woman alleges she is the second wife of one of Mudaliar’s sons, and that she married him in 1975. Boney challenged the legitimacy of this claim, arguing that the man’s first wife was alive until 1999, making the alleged second marriage legally invalid.

Boney also questioned the jurisdiction of the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar, who issued a legal heirship certificate to the three individuals. He urged the court to revoke the certificate and prevent any transfer of ownership. Taking note of the plea, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Tambaram Tahsildar to review the matter and make a decision within four weeks.

The ECR property is used as a family farmhouse retreat and holds sentimental value for Boney and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, both of whom have followed their mother’s footsteps into Bollywood.

Boney and Sridevi's marriage

Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in June 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, both now actors in Bollywood. Sridevi tragically passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Her untimely death shocked the nation and left a lasting void in Indian cinema.