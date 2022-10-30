Boney Kapoor asks paparazzi 'bhai-behen lag rahein hain na' as he poses with Janhvi Kapoor. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor stepped out with father-producer Boney Kapoor in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming film Mili. They were snapped on the sets of Kapil Sharma show. While the father-daughter duo happily posed for paparazzi, before taking any photos Boney jokingly called themselves ‘bhai-behen’ in front of the media. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls Sridevi put her own health at risk to get Boney Kapoor to quit smoking

In a paparazzi video, Janhvi is seen wearing a white embellished saree. She stood next to Boney who opted for his usual look in a shirt, jacket and jeans. Before striking any pose, Janhvi adjusted his collar and went on to smile for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Boney went on to joke with the camerapersons. He asked, “Bhai-behen lag rahe hain na hum log (Don't we look like brother-sister)?" His comment left Janhvi and others in splits.

Janhvi is the daughter of Boney and late Sridevi. She also has a sister, Khushi Kapoor who will mark her acting debut next year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It will release on Netflix.

Janhvi will be next seen in an upcoming survival thriller, Mili. It is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. Mili marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with Boney. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. The film is all set to release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

Besides Mili, Janhvi will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actor was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and received positive reviews from viewers and critics.

