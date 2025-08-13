Boney Kapoor recalls birthday compliment to Sridevi that backfired: 'She thought I was teasing her'

On Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary, filmmaker Boney Kapoor paid a touching tribute to his late wife, remembering her warmth, legacy, and an endearing personal moment from their early years together. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor reminisces about Sridevi's playful spirit on her 62nd birthday, sharing a cherished moment from her 27th birthday.

Boney Kapoor takes fans down memory lane

On August 13, Boney took to his social media and shared a nostalgic photograph from Sridevi’s 27th birthday celebration in Chennai in 1990. The filmmaker recalled a lighthearted moment that reflected their deep and playful bond.

“In 1990, her birthday party in Chennai, when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment, that with every passing day she is getting younger but she thought I was teasing her,” he wrote as caption on Instagram.

The post resonated deeply with fans across the globe, evoking memories of the beloved star whose impact on Indian cinema remains unparalleled.

About Sridevi's illustrious career

Sridevi, often hailed as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, left behind an extraordinary legacy following her untimely death on 24 February 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Her career spanned decades and crossed language barriers, with critically acclaimed performances in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Known for her remarkable versatility and magnetic screen presence, Sridevi became a true icon of Indian film.

Sridevi’s talent did not go unrecognized. Over the course of her illustrious career, she received numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously for her role in Mom (2017), five Filmfare Awards, and the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in 2013. Her performance in films like Sadma, ChaalBaaz, and English Vinglish also earned widespread critical acclaim.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were married in June 1996 and have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. As fans and the film fraternity continue to honor her legacy, Kapoor’s heartfelt remembrance serves as a poignant reminder of the timeless love they shared.