Boney Kapoor says he'll speak to Anil Kapoor and clarify if his ‘innocuous remarks’ upset him

Boney Kapoor spoke about Anil Kapoor and his recent remark.

Film producer Boney Kapoor has opened up on why his brother-actor Anil Kapoor isn't a part of the sequel of No Entry. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Boney also shared that if any 'distorted version' of his earlier remark on Anil not doing the film reached him, he would talk to him and clarify. (Also Read | Boney Kapoor reveals Anil Kapoor is miffed he's not cast in No Entry sequel: ‘My brother is still not talking properly’)

Boney reacts to news about his remark

Boney said, “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light-hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’. The fact is the film I am proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman (Khan) or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them I decided to make the sequel with a younger generation. To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of No Entry is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.”

Boney shares why Anil wasn't cast in No Entry sequel

Boney added, "I know that for the next two years Anil has no dates available at all. Nevertheless, since my remark has been given a serious interpretation, I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it. Both of us have grown together in the film industry, been there for each other in every crucial moment and this will never change".

Boney's recent remark on Anil not being part of film

Recently, Boney told Zoom, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did." He had also said, “In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon”.

About No Entry sequel

Recently, Boney confirmed Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy No Entry. Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, is returning for the sequel. The original stars won't feature in the new movie. The film's team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project.

