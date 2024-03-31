Boney Kapoor reveals Anil Kapoor is miffed he's not cast in No Entry sequel: ‘My brother is still not talking properly’

Anees Bazmee's 2005 comedy No Entry was a major success for both actor Anil Kapoor and his elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor. However, Boney hasn't cast Anil in the long-awaited sequel of the blockbuster, which has not gone down well with the actor, as told by Boney to Zoom. Instead, the cast includes his son Arjun Kapoor among others. (Also Read – Fighter OTT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan-starrer is 3rd most popular non-English film on Netflix in the world) Boney Kapoor says Anil Kapoor is miffed he's not a part of No Entry 2

What Boney said about Anil

“Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did," said Boney.

Boney on Varun, Arjun, Diljit being part of film

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to No Entry, Boney confirmed. Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, is returning for the sequel.

The original stars won't feature in the new movie, said Boney Kapoor, adding, “That chapter is over (of the old star cast). Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting. In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see."

Boney said that the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project. He will get to it after the release of his next production, Maidaan, on April 11. No Entry 2 will go on floors in December.

About No Entry

No Entry revolved around two married men (Anil and Fardeen), who find themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem (Salman), after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to lies and confusion. Actors Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance. The film garnered ₹95 crore at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Anil will be next seen in Subedar.

