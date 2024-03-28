Fighter OTT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan-starrer is 3rd most popular non-English film on Netflix in the world

After an almost two-month wait, Fighter finally had its OTT release on Netflix on March 21. The aerial action film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as IAF pilots, was released in theatres on January 25, 2024. Per Netflix, Fighter was third most watched film from around the world on the platform in the past week (March 18-24); although it had the highest hours viewed. Also read: Fighter movie review Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is in top 3 films on Netflix in its opening week.

Top 3 films on Netflix right now

As per the latest Netflix data, Fighter had 5.9 million views on the streaming platform in just four days, between March 21-24. The almost 3 hour-film had 16.2 million hours viewed during the period, making it the no. 3 most watched (Non-English) film on the list.

Cat and Dog (Original title: Chien et chat) was the no. 1 film of the week on Netflix with 6.7 million views and 9.7 million hours viewed. Directed by Reem Kherici, The French comedy film tells the story of a pet cat and dog that escape their cages at the airport.

On no. 2, was the Turkish film Art of Love, directed by Recai Karagöz. It had 6.6 million views and 10.9 hours viewed. Sara Ali Khan-starrer Murder Mubarak was no. 4 on the list.

Fighter is among the top 3 most popular movies on Netflix right now.

Fighter OTT release

Fighter is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, featured Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Netflix India took to Instagram recently, and revealed that the film will be released on March 21 on the platform. “Ladies and gentlemen, FIGHTER is all set for landing!! Fighter is releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix!” the caption read.

Reactions to Fighter after OTT release

Since it dropped on Netflix, people on X couldn't get enough of the film, particularly the chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik in their first movie together.

One tweeted, "A decent story with well written characters, fairly engaging screenplay, Technically so rich film specially BGM, Making and VFX (fire and thumbs up emojis). Excellent Visuals, especially high-octane aerial combat sequences, are really impressive (fire emoji). Hrithik and Deepika and others did their part well." Another X user shared a couple of snippets from Fighter of Hrithik and Deepika together, and wrote, "Please do another film (teary-eyed emojis)."

