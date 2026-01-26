Edit Profile
    Border 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film crosses ₹160 crore on Republic Day

    Border 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): The war drama witnessed a jump on Republic Day. Check out the numbers here.

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 7:13 PM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
    Border 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): The film continues its impressive run at the box office, comfortably crossing the 160 crore mark within its first four days of release. The war drama, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, opened to a stellar response and has shown strong growth over the extended opening weekend, reflecting solid word of mouth and audience interest. According to Sacnilk.com, Border 2 has collected 167.48 crore by 7pm.

    Border 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
    Border 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

    Border 2 box office collection by 7pm

    The film began its theatrical journey with a strong 30 crore on Day 1 (Friday). It saw a healthy rise on Day 2 (Saturday), collecting 36.5 crore, a 21.67% jump from its opening day. The momentum peaked on Day 3 (Sunday), when the film registered a massive 54.5 crore, marking a sharp 49.32% growth over Saturday. Despite the usual weekday dip, Border 2 held steady on Day 4 (Monday), earning 46.48 crore. With this, the film’s four-day total stands at 167.48 crore, underlining its strong box-office traction.

    How is Border 2 doing across India

    Occupancy figures further highlight the film’s robust performance across key markets. Afternoon shows recorded the highest footfalls, with NCR and Jaipur leading at 77% overall occupancy, while Chennai topped the chart at 84.5%, despite fewer shows. Mumbai posted a solid 60% occupancy across over 1,000 shows, and centres like Lucknow (70%), Chandigarh (69%), and Pune (67.5%) also performed well. Southern cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru showed steady numbers, while Surat and Ahmedabad lagged comparatively.

    All about Border 2

    Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 film Border. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the film expands the scale of the original, presenting a multi-front war narrative involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

