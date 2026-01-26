Border 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film crosses ₹160 crore on Republic Day

Border 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): The film continues its impressive run at the box office, comfortably crossing the ₹160 crore mark within its first four days of release. The war drama, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, opened to a stellar response and has shown strong growth over the extended opening weekend, reflecting solid word of mouth and audience interest. According to Sacnilk.com, Border 2 has collected ₹167.48 crore by 7pm. Border 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 box office collection by 7pm The film began its theatrical journey with a strong ₹30 crore on Day 1 (Friday). It saw a healthy rise on Day 2 (Saturday), collecting ₹36.5 crore, a 21.67% jump from its opening day. The momentum peaked on Day 3 (Sunday), when the film registered a massive ₹54.5 crore, marking a sharp 49.32% growth over Saturday. Despite the usual weekday dip, Border 2 held steady on Day 4 (Monday), earning ₹46.48 crore. With this, the film’s four-day total stands at ₹167.48 crore, underlining its strong box-office traction.

How is Border 2 doing across India Occupancy figures further highlight the film’s robust performance across key markets. Afternoon shows recorded the highest footfalls, with NCR and Jaipur leading at 77% overall occupancy, while Chennai topped the chart at 84.5%, despite fewer shows. Mumbai posted a solid 60% occupancy across over 1,000 shows, and centres like Lucknow (70%), Chandigarh (69%), and Pune (67.5%) also performed well. Southern cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru showed steady numbers, while Surat and Ahmedabad lagged comparatively.