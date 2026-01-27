Border 2 box office collection day 5 (updated live): Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film approaches ₹190 cr

Border 2 box office collection day 5 (updated live): The war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, continues its strong box office run and is now closing in on the ₹200 crore milestone within five days of its release. After a powerful opening weekend, the film has shown resilience on weekdays despite the expected slowdown. Border 2 box office collection (updated live) day 5: Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 hit film Border, featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty.

Border 2 box office collection till 6 pm The film opened on a solid note with a ₹30 crore collection on Day 1. Business picked up further on Saturday with ₹36.5 crore, registering a 21.67% jump, and surged on Sunday, when collections peaked at ₹54.5 crore, marking a significant 49.32% growth. The momentum continued into the weekday, with Monday delivering an impressive ₹59 crore, showing an additional 8.26% rise.

On Day 5 (Tuesday), the film saw a sharp drop, earning ₹11.51 Cr crore by 7pm, taking its total collection so far to ₹ 188.51crore, according to Sacnilk.com. With evening and night shows still underway, the film remains well-positioned to breach the ₹200 crore mark soon.

How is it performing nationwide Occupancy levels on Day 5 were moderate across major centres. Jaipur led with 39.5% overall occupancy, backed by strong afternoon footfalls of 52%. Chandigarh followed at 29%, while NCR and Lucknow recorded 22.5% each, with afternoon shows outperforming morning slots. Metro cities such as Mumbai (17%) and Pune (16.5%) reported relatively lower occupancy despite a high number of screenings.

Southern markets showed a subdued response, with Chennai at 23.5%, Bengaluru at 14%, and Hyderabad at 12.5%. Meanwhile, Surat (5.5%) and Ahmedabad (11%) emerged as the weakest-performing centres. Across regions, afternoon shows consistently fared better than morning shows, with evening and night numbers expected to add to the day’s total.