Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol leads the charge as Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh prepare for war against Pakistan. Watch

The trailer opens with Sunny's powerful speech to his army men, where he shares that for them, the border is not just a line but a promise made to their countrymen; a promise to never let the enemy break into that. “Aur aaj kuch bhi ho jaaye hum ye vada tootne nahi denge (Whatever happens today we will not let this promise be broken),” he adds.

Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic war drama Border, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ahead of its release, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer for the film, directed by Anurag Singh. Starring Sunny Deol , Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, the war drama offered viewers a glimpse of the action-packed visuals set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Varun, Diljit and Ahan stand guard at various frontiers of the Army, Air Force, and Navy. The trailer then features a montage of fights and heartfelt moments from their personal lives.

About the film Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu, and Angad Singh. Border 2 releases in cinemas on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Recently, at an event in Jaisalmer, Sunny talked about his first film and his memories of Dharmendra. "I did Border because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J P Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," he said.