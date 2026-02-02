Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun film grosses ₹377 crore; beats Adipurush, Kabir Singh

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: War drama Border 2 finished its second weekend at the ticket window with a bang, registering a bumper second Sunday, and inching closer to the ₹400 crore mark in global gross. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has now minted almost ₹380 crore worldwide, on the back of strong collections on Saturday and Sunday. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 box office update Border 2 opened well, earning ₹224.25 crore net in its first week, including a massive ₹59 crore on Republic Day. In its second weekend, Border 2 registered good jumps in domestic collections on Saturday and Sunday, earning ₹51 crore net over the three days. This takes its domestic collection to an impressive ₹275.25 crore net ( ₹329.50 crore gross).

Globally, the film has started strongly but stalled during the weekdays. It saw a revival in its second weekend, but its pace has slowed considerably. After 10 days, its overseas collection stands at just over $5.1 million. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹377 crore.

Border 2 beats blockbusters After its haul on Saturday, Border 2 has leapt ahead of several milestone films and big-ticket releases from the recent past. On Sunday, the film surpassed the final collections of Prabhas’ ill-fated Adipurush, which grossed ₹355 crore worldwide. The war drama has also beaten the lifetime haul of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, which grossed ₹377 crore in 2018. Border 2 is now heading towards the ₹400 crore mark.