Border 2 worldwide box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's film to storm past ₹100 crore today

Border 2 worldwide box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's golden run with sequels continues untouched. His latest release, Border 2 is already on the verge of crossing ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office within three days. Border 2 worldwide box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's latest film is also a hit.

Border 2 worldwide box office collection Day 2 As per Sacnilk.com, the two-day worldwide gross collection is currently at ₹93 crore. This includes the gross domestic haul of ₹78.60 crore. The overseas collection now stands at ₹15 crore.

On day one, the film had collected ₹43.5 crore worldwide.

For comparison, Bollywood's biggest hit, Dhurandhar's international gross collection stood at $1.8 million on day two, bringing its worldwide haul to ₹88 crore. However, Gadar 2 was still ahead of Border 2 with two day gross collection of ₹108 crore.

Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

In a press note, the makers said the film witnessed strong footfalls from early morning shows, emerging as one of the biggest openings in recent times.

Border 2 made a colossal entry at the box office with a massive Day 1, opening to impressive numbers and standing tall at ₹32.10 CR NBOC (net box office collection), emerging as one of the biggest openings in recent times.

"From early morning shows onwards, cinemas witnessed massive footfalls, as audiences turned up in huge numbers to mark a monumental Republic Day opening," read the note.

While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

What trade pundits say Meanwhile, exhibitors and distributors expressed optimism about the film’s weekend performance, citing positive word-of-mouth. They expect the movie to collect around ₹150 crore over the extended Republic Day weekend.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, the country's largest multiplex chain with 1,743 screens across 111 cities, said the film is showing strong growth post opening day.

"It is showing a big jump today in terms of the box office collection than the opening day. The film has opened quite big and the word-of-mouth is positive. We are hoping the film will do impressive and strong numbers over the weekend,” he told PTI.

Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India, said “Border 2” has recorded healthy footfalls across the chain’s properties. The cinema chain has over 440 screens across multiple cities.

“We’re seeing particularly good response from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai. The film is resonating well with audiences in these markets... Over the extended weekend, we expect the film to continue this momentum and gross over ₹150 crore till Monday,” he told PTI.

Sampat also noted that while the Gulf region typically contributes 20–30 per cent of overseas collections for Indian films, the impact could be offset by performance in other territories.

“This could be balanced by the long run ‘Border 2’ enjoys at other important centres globally, including North America, the UK and Australia, where patriotic action films tend to perform well with diaspora audiences,” he added.

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, which operates over 230 screens across 60 cities and 16 states, also downplayed concerns over the film’s absence from key Gulf markets.

"The absence of a release in key Gulf markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and others will have some impact on overseas collections. However, I don’t see it as a major setback. The estimated impact would be in the range of ₹50 to 60 crore, which translates to roughly a 10 per cent or even slightly lower dip in overseas business. The film’s strong domestic performance should more than compensate for this gap," he told PTI.