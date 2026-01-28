Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film mints ₹275 crore; beats Sitaare Zameen Par
Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's war drama is now closing in on the ₹300 crore mark.
Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: If there was any doubt about the longevity of war drama Border 2’s run at the box office, it was cleared on Tuesday. In its first non-holiday weekday, the Sunny Deol-starrer managed to hold its own, staving off a big drop and charging towards the ₹300-crore mark worldwide.
Border 2 box office update
Border 2 opened well, earning ₹180 crore in its four-day extended week, including a massive ₹59 crore on Republic Day. The film grew tremendously via word of mouth, almost doubling its daily haul between Friday and Monday. On Tuesday, Border 2 faced its first drop, as was expected. The film still did well, earning over ₹19 crore net in India. After five days, its domestic haul stands at ₹199.50 crore net ( ₹235.40 crore gross).
Globally, the film has started strongly, hovering around the $4.5 million mark in international territories after Tuesday. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹275 crore after five days.
Border 2 beats Sitaare Zameen Par, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Border 2 is now gunning to become the highest-grossing war drama in Hindi film history, chasing the marks set by Fighter and Uri. In the process, it has already surpassed several recent big hits. On Tuesday, it surpassed the lifetime collections of big films like Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹266 crore) and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹267 crore). The film is now looking at the ₹300-crore mark, which it should reach by tomorrow morning (Thursday).
All about Border 2
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. T-Series boss told HT that Border 3 is on the cards in the future, following the film’s success.
