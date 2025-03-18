Box office report card: Indian films score 1245 Cr in February; Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava emerges as the winner for Feb

The Indian box office has sustained its momentum from January into February, with a robust performance that has yielded a gross collection of ₹1,245 crore for the month of February. And Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava was the star performer, accounting for 53% of February's total box office earnings. Also read: Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s film beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Box office report card

According to The India Box Office Report for February by Ormax Media, the Indian box office registered a business of ₹1,245 crore at the domestic box office, including projected future collections of February releases that are still running in theatres.

Vicky’s period film Chhaava contributed 53 per cent of the month’s box office. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, was released on February 14. Laxman Utekar directed Chhaava, a biopic about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Since the film’s Telugu version was released in March 2025, only Hindi-language box office numbers have been considered in this report when it comes to Chhaava's inclusion in the list.

Now, the cumulative box office for 2025 releases stands at ₹2,264 crore, which is 39 per cent higher than the same period in 2024. This has also been the highest-grossing February post-pandemic.

Top ten films of February 2025

As per the report, Chhaava has emerged as the top-grossing film of the month, grossing over ₹650 crore, thereby becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The only other film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in February 2025 is the Tamil film Dragon, which has emerged as a breakout hit, grossing even more than the big-budget Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi.

As per the list, Dragon holds the second position, followed by Vidaamuyarchi, Thandel, Sanam Teri Kasam, Officer On Duty, Interstellar, Captain America: Brave New World, Crazxy and Mazaka.

The report also highlighted that the trend of re-releases is turning out to be strong, with Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar featuring in the list of the 10 highest-grossing films of this month.

Due to the performance of Chhaava, Hindi’s language share has jumped to 45% for Jan-Feb 2025, compared to 40% for the calendar year 2024.